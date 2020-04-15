Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 5,371 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in H & R Block by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 92,288 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in H & R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $784,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in H & R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in H & R Block by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 210,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 109,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

HRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Standpoint Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on H & R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on H & R Block from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of H & R Block stock opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. H & R Block Inc has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). H & R Block had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 416.90%. The business had revenue of $519.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

