Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 6,275 Shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BZUN. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Baozun by 550.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BZUN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Baozun to $40.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baozun presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

Shares of Baozun stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32. Baozun Inc has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $56.47.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Baozun Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

