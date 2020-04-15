Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 734 Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Visteon by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the third quarter worth about $1,814,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth about $494,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of VC opened at $52.83 on Wednesday. Visteon Corp has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.97.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Robert Manzo bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.86 per share, with a total value of $133,720.00. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VC shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Visteon from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Visteon from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visteon in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.