Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 932 Shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 256,077 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Potlatchdeltic during the 4th quarter worth $9,297,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,275,000 after acquiring an additional 207,609 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 94,019 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 695,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,102,000 after purchasing an additional 79,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.09. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

In related news, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $297,589.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Covey sold 21,106 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $879,275.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,640 shares of company stock worth $1,443,031. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

