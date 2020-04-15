Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Autolus Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AUTL. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,656,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 238,150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 680,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 173,174 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 51,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 207,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 33,344 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Autolus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Shares of AUTL opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $320.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.19. Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,258.87% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. Analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autolus Therapeutics Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

