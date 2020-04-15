Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF (BATS:SPVM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $746,000.

Shares of BATS:SPVM opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Value With Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $30.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41.

