Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Chewy by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,228,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,802 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,215,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Chewy by 149.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,142,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,143,000 after acquiring an additional 684,282 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth $12,869,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,348,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,117,000 after acquiring an additional 437,365 shares in the last quarter.

Chewy stock opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day moving average is $28.08. Chewy Inc has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $43.33. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.56.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHWY. Wedbush raised shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

