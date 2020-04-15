Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 140,527 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RYN shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

RYN opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 1.02. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.18 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

In related news, VP W. Rhett Rogers acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $36,060.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 13,037 shares in the company, valued at $313,409.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,490. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

