Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in THL Credit were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of THL Credit by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,626,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after buying an additional 57,356 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of THL Credit by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,434,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of THL Credit by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,018,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 77,256 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC grew its position in shares of THL Credit by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 657,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,212 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of THL Credit by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 461,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 20,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Medhi Mahmud bought 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $102,108.84. Also, insider James R. Fellows bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 90,066 shares of company stock worth $263,109. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TCRD stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.91. THL Credit, Inc. has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $7.04.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.99 million. THL Credit had a negative net margin of 46.84% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. Equities research analysts predict that THL Credit, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 27.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. THL Credit’s payout ratio is 96.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on THL Credit from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded THL Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. THL Credit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

