Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Verisign were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verisign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,242,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Verisign by 2,081.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 595,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,762,000 after purchasing an additional 568,306 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Verisign by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,076,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $592,685,000 after purchasing an additional 467,743 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Verisign by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 451,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,043,000 after purchasing an additional 323,284 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verisign by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,863,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,992,000 after purchasing an additional 226,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $204.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.44. Verisign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $319.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.40 million. Verisign had a net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

