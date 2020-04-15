Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 3,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 168,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 163,081 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 71,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after buying an additional 62,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,065,000 after acquiring an additional 37,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

LBAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

LBAI stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $584.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.14. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $57.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mccracken acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,652.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,056.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,700 shares of company stock worth $96,187. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

