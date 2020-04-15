Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lamb Weston worth $7,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 16.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $9,066,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $575,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,077,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,751,000 after purchasing an additional 144,479 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on LW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.86.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $501,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

LW stock opened at $60.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.85. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $937.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 342.27% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.