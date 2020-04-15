Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Boosts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,079 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.93.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $287.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $264.84 and a 200 day moving average of $273.74. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,195.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.