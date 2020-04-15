Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Lincoln National by 14.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Lincoln National by 21.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 93,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter worth about $14,551,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 17.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in Lincoln National by 138.5% during the third quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 19,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

NYSE:LNC opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.09. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $67.52. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.15.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on LNC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

In related news, EVP Lisa Buckingham purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,251.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.