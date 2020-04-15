Litecred (LTCR) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.00

Litecred (CURRENCY:LTCR) traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. In the last seven days, Litecred has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecred coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecred has a market cap of $4,113.43 and $9.00 worth of Litecred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.63 or 0.01052499 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053766 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034464 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00176259 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00226772 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007605 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00054068 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Litecred Coin Profile

Litecred (CRYPTO:LTCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2016. Litecred’s total supply is 30,227,750 coins. Litecred’s official Twitter account is @litecredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecred

