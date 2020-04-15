Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,700 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.84.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $91.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

