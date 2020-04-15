Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in PACCAR by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,345,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,696,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,902,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,682,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,740 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,130,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,842,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,846,000 after acquiring an additional 507,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $216,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCAR opened at $66.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $83.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.09.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

