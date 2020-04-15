Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its position in Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN opened at $79.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.45. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Argus restated a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Vertical Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.82.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

