Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in Metlife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Metlife in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Metlife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Metlife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Metlife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MET opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Metlife Inc has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.68.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

