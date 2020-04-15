Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Watch Point Trust Co boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 24,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRV stock opened at $108.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $155.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.52.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.56.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

