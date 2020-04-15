Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in eBay were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,031,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,120,028 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $545,984,000 after buying an additional 3,707,700 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 19,994,970 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $722,018,000 after buying an additional 3,348,970 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,115,129 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $148,598,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. eBay Inc has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $35.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $115,934.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,403.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.68.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.