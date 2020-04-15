Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $32.09 on Wednesday. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KR. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kroger from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.38.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.