Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,505,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,319,000 after purchasing an additional 128,396 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,568,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,017,000 after buying an additional 309,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,705,000 after buying an additional 239,314 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,676,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,726,000 after buying an additional 981,960 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,019,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,870,000 after buying an additional 654,205 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $66.61 on Wednesday. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.13.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IHS Markit from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Argus upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $18,817,096.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,979,243.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 16,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $1,059,564.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,938,624.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,831,531 shares of company stock valued at $143,835,034. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

