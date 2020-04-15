Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $872,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $212,135,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 191,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 142,274 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 196,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,369,000 after purchasing an additional 135,058 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,879.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 126,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,943,000 after purchasing an additional 121,902 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $263.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $296.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDXX. BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

