Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $892,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,909,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,200,000 after buying an additional 181,997 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,202,000 after buying an additional 65,732 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,724,000 after buying an additional 98,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,447,000 after buying an additional 279,831 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $3,236,640.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,168,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $106.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

