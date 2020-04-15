Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $898,000 Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ResMed were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 2,783.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 389.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $163.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.52. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.81 and a fifty-two week high of $177.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $1,144,679.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,227,566.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total value of $440,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,122,745.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,219 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,068 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMD. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA began coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

