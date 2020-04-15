Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Allstate by 360.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $102.44 on Wednesday. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $125.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.27 and a 200-day moving average of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALL. TheStreet downgraded Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised Allstate from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.13.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.