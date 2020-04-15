Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Neogen were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter worth $4,220,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 124.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.92. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,479 shares in the company, valued at $873,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $2,049,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,360.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,894. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.