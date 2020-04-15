Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 15,100 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Generac during the third quarter valued at about $14,933,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,027,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $6,203,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $437,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,320,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,478,950 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNRC opened at $102.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day moving average of $97.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $118.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GNRC shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.