Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Balchem were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Balchem by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Balchem by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Balchem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Balchem from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Balchem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

BCPC stock opened at $98.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.36. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $113.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Balchem had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

