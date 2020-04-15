Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,722,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5,838.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,914,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,953 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,112,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,388,000 after acquiring an additional 872,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,274,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,452,000 after acquiring an additional 742,721 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,146,000 after acquiring an additional 563,597 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EMR opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.21.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

