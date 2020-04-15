Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,287,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,206,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.82.

GD opened at $138.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

