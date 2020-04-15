Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,735,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,650,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,215,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137,878 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 395.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,996,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,616,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980,233 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,557,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.81.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $15.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $6,216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,439,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044,058,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

