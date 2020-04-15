Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,333,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,996,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in AutoZone by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,610,000 after acquiring an additional 83,222 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in AutoZone by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,612,000 after acquiring an additional 63,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in AutoZone by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,559,000 after acquiring an additional 34,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $977.14 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,274.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $931.81 and its 200 day moving average is $1,085.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.49 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 63.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Wolfe Research raised AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cfra raised AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,070.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,164.87.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

