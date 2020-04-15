Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 5,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 12,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZBH. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $136.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.22.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $113.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a one year low of $74.37 and a one year high of $161.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.83.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.