Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,450 Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 19.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,618 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,527 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STRA opened at $150.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.94. Strategic Education Inc has a one year low of $108.90 and a one year high of $189.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.08. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $263.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, COO Andrew E. Watt sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total transaction of $211,928.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman sold 32,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,762,680.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,861 shares of company stock worth $10,741,571. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.