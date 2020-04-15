Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Paychex were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

