Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,500 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 259,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,233,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,614,485,000 after buying an additional 257,270 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,971,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.49.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YUM shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.56.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,449.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,677. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

