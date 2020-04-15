Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,900 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.30. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.18.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

