Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,200 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,445,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $716,569,000 after purchasing an additional 232,813 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,748,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,047,000 after purchasing an additional 134,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,457,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,050,000 after purchasing an additional 101,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.26. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.36.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.