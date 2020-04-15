Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,700 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 19.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $287,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4,370.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 532.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.50.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

