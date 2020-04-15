Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,770 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 447.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Moffett Nathanson cut Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut Cogent Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $88.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.51, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.28. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $90.75.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $140.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.52 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. Cogent Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 347.37%.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Blake Bath sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $475,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,428.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

