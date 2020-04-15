Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 4,200 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,405,810,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,977,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,940,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,984 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $915,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.43.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

