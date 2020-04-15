Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $167.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.98 and its 200 day moving average is $204.96. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $229.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.09%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

