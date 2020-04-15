Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Clorox were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $18,905,411,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,449,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,362,000 after buying an additional 112,927 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Clorox by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,289,000 after buying an additional 397,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,289,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,986,000 after buying an additional 47,696 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,089,000 after buying an additional 520,194 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $194.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.19. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $214.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.50.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

