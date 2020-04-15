Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in KLA were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of KLA by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of KLA by 390.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

KLAC stock opened at $161.73 on Wednesday. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $101.34 and a 12 month high of $184.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $222,753.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,042.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $602,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $889,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,577. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

