Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 900 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $303,394,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $116,421,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 760.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 636,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,777,000 after purchasing an additional 562,506 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,022,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,486,000 after purchasing an additional 334,527 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,008,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,348,000 after purchasing an additional 161,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $1,696,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,672,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,182. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.91.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $167.83 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $214.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -932.34, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

