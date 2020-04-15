LUNA (LUNA) Market Cap Reaches $59.04 Million

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. LUNA has a market cap of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUNA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, GOPAX, Bitrue and Coinone. Over the last week, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014707 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 71% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.91 or 0.02761105 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00225872 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00053064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA’s launch date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. LUNA’s official website is terra.money.

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, GOPAX, Bitrue, KuCoin, Upbit, Bittrex and Coinone. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

