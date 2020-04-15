Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 505 First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 505 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 68 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 554,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,922,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $332.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $362.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.81. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.40. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.08 and a 12 month high of $542.12.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $431.52 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

FCNCA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.