Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 21,127 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 15,936 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 361,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,207,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $211,760,000 after purchasing an additional 84,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.88. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.02%.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

